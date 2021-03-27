 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

