Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 deg…
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect peri…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…