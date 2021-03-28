Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.