Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
