Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.