Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.