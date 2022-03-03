Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.