The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50…