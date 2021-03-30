Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.