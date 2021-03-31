 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

