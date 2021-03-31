Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
