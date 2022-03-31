Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresvil…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 de…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm toda…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. L…