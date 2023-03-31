Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
