Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.