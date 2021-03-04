Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and vari…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. To…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…