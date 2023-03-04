Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
