Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.