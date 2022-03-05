 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

