Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. …
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.