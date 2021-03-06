 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

