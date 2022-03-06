 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics