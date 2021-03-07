Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and vari…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach …