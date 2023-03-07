Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.