Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
