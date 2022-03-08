Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
