Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.