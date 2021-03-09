Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
