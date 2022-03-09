Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
