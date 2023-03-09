Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
