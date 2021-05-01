Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
