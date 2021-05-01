Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.