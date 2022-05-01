The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
