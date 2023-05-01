Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.