Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
