Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
