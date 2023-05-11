Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Mo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. …