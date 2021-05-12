Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.