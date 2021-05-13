Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.