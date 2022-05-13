 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular