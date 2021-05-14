 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics