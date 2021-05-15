Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degree…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see hea…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…