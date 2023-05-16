The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
