Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
