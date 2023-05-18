The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expe…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chan…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pa…