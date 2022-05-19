Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.