Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a lo…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chan…