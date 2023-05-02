Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
