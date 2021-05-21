 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics