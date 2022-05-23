 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular