Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The…