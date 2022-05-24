 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular