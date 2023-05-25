Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.