It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will …
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…