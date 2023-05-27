Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will …
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecaste…