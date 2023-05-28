Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.